Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $373.61 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

