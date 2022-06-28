Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 266 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,013,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $217.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.14 and its 200 day moving average is $250.95. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

