Apeiron RIA LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,925,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

