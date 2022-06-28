Apexium Financial LP Has $347,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.