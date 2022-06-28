Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.1%.
Shares of ARI opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $16.52.
ARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 406,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,140,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
