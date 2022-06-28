Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.1%.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of ARI opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 406,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,140,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.