Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $82.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.