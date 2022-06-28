Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 1,429.7% from the May 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 33.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Applied UV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Applied UV ( NASDAQ:AUVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 30.05% and a negative net margin of 62.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied UV will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied UV stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Applied UV worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

