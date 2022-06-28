Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

