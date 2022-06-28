Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.