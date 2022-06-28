Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Aqua Power Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 3,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
