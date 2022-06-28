Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aqua Power Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 3,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

