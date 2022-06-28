Arcblock 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,784.63 or 1.00065948 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

