Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,920,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,098 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Archer Aviation worth $52,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHR. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

