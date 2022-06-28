Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Position Lowered by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,790 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.04% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $64,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 120,744 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 632.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 110,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

