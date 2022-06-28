Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,245,590 shares of company stock worth $77,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

