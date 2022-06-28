ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 1,006,389 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,389 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 14.95% of Compugen worth $32,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Compugen by 2,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 343,435 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 220,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,883 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Compugen by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Compugen stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

