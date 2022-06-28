ARK Investment Management LLC Has $38.50 Million Stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,400 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.47% of Verve Therapeutics worth $38,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 1,725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Verve Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.