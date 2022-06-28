ARK Investment Management LLC Has $72.05 Million Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,977 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $72,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 56.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 148.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 129.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SI opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $239.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.65.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

