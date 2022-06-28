ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,253 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $45,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,672,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 170,413 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,804 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $264,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.