Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 388,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 443,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

AOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Saturday. CIBC downgraded shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

