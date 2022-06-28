ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.13

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 145831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4794 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after buying an additional 6,924,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after buying an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after buying an additional 2,110,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 36,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,471 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.