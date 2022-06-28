Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,752,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,507,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,381,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

