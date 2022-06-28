Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Australian REIT Income Fund stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 746. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$10.74 and a 12-month high of C$12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.32.

Get Australian REIT Income Fund alerts:

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.