AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $224.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $263.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.59.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average is $232.95. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.