Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Avinger alerts:

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 185.01% and a negative return on equity of 143.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.