Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.78.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing.
Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.