Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.