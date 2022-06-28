Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,916 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

