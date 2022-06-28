Avity Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises approximately 2.3% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fortive worth $25,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

