Avity Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.39. 34,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

