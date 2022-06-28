Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.26. 10,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.