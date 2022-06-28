Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 28500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.
About Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU)
Featured Articles
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.