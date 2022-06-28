Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 28500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

Get Avrupa Minerals alerts:

About Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. The company has interest in exploration licenses, including the Alvalade project covering an area of approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.