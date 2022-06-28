Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 680,558 shares.The stock last traded at $36.70 and had previously closed at $37.03.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

