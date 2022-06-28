B. Riley Lowers Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $35.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.73% from the company’s current price.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Everi alerts:

NYSE EVRI opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Everi has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everi will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Everi by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.