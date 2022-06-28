BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 860 ($10.55) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.43) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.04) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.43) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 867.60 ($10.64).

LON:BA traded up GBX 15.60 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 798.60 ($9.80). 6,185,902 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 759.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 675.47. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 800.80 ($9.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

