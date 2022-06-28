Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 731,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.00. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

