Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 17,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,439,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $266.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

