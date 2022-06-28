Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 25,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 972,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,439,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

