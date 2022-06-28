Barclays Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $272.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $283.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.93.

STZ stock opened at $247.42 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,374.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

