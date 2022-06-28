Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,966 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for 1.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,218,000 after purchasing an additional 242,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $153,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

NYSE:FND opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.