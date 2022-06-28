Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,421 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

QSR stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

