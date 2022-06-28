Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $47.11 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $485.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $490.07 and its 200 day moving average is $521.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $393.13 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.