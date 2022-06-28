Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the May 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BVNRY traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 38,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,043. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. Analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.