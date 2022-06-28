Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,513.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,419 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 352,900 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 754.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 305,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,451 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. 4,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.