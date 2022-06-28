Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,109,176. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36.

