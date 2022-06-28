Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. 6,440,922 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

