Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,499. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

