Beacon Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $293,815.31 and approximately $229,229.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00129606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

