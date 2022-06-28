Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 15,279 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 303.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.09% of Patrick Industries worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

