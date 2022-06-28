Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,906. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

