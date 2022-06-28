Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 2,110.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 141.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $752,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,337. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.