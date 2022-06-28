Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $577,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 1,005,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,439,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

